George H. Renn, 99, of 617 Klingerstown Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. at Geisinger Medical Center in Shamokin.
Born on Jan. 6, 1923, he was the son of the late George W. and Mary Ella (Fidler) Renn. He graduated from Shamokin High School class of 1940. He was a captain of his baseball and soccer teams and also treasurer of his high school class.
George served in the United States Army during World War II, from May 23, 1943-Oct. 29, 1945. He was in the 164th Combat Engineering BN, serving in England, France, Belgium, and Germany.
On Feb. 16, 1946, he married Betty L. Krebs, who died Sept. 25, 1994, ending a marital span of forty-eight and a half years.
Worked at Shamokin Die and Print for 10 years, his last 2 years were as a shipping supervisor, Avco in Williamsport and retired in 1985 after 25 years of service with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
He was a former member of 7th Street Primitive Methodist Church, and St. Johns EUB. His hobbies included; hunting, fishing, reading, gardening, and playing baseball and softball.
George is survived by his three children, George R. Renn and his wife, Dorothy of Trevorton, Sandra Strohecker of Herndon, and Carol Packer and her husband Jack of Harrisburg; six grandchildren, Rebecca Feese and her husband, Kevin, Robert Renn and his wife, Bruni, Nicole Barnes and her husband, Kernon, Jennifer Bushong, Kristin Packer and fiancé, Joseph Cole, and John Packer; his nine great grandchildren, Alex Feese, Jonas, Sophia, Kael and Miles Barnes, Aiden, Rowan, Tegan, and Soren Bushong; and many nieces, and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Betty, and the following siblings, Sara Kerstetter, Edith Rausch, Lillie Eckrote, and John S. Renn, and son-in-law, Delroy Strohecker.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations in his memory to the Shamokin Public Library, 210 East Independence St., Shamokin, PA, 17872, or any charity of the donor’s choice. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com