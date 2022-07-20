George Henry Wolfgang Sr., 93, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, Lewisburg. He was the husband of Rachel (Mull) Wolfgang of Lewisburg.
George was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Kulpmont, a son of the late Rufus and Carrie (Burkey) Wolfgang. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served from 1946 to 1951.
He retired from Clark’s Poultry in Paxinos. George was a former member of Friendly Holiness Church, Helfenstein and a member for 43 years of Sunbury God’s Missionary Church teaching adult Sunday School at both churches for over 40 years. In addition to teaching Sunday School, he served as treasurer and was a member of the board of trustees for 30 years at Sunbury God’s Missionary Church.
George loved to read his Bible and listen to gospel music.
In addition to his wife of 70 years, he is survived by his five children, Sharon (Robert) Shetterly, George H. Wolfgang Jr., Shirl (Don) Gessner, Carrie (Dean) Minium, and Randy (Kristin) Wolfgang; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Lois Wolfgang, and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was the last of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Wolfgang and Gordon Wolfgang in infancy; and a sister, Evelyn (Carson) Walter; stepmother, Martha (Burkey) Wolfgang; and a great-grandson, Nicholas Shetterly.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Sunbury God’s Missionary Church, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury, with Pastor Keith Bunch officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of George to his church, Sunbury God’s Missionary Church.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.