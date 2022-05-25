George K. Gessner, 82, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 4, 1939, in West Cameron Township, a son of the late Jerome and Grace (Nickolison) Gessner. George was married Feb. 22, 1964, to Delores K. (Haupt) Gessner who survives. Together they were lifelong residents of West Cameron Township.
George worked for PP&L in the construction department for 35 years and was a member of the IBEW Local 1600. After his retirement, he served on the road crew for West Cameron Township.
He had many enjoyments, from being an avid hunter to a craftsman who enjoyed making his family homemade treasures. George loved taking care of his family through cooking and making memories with his grandchildren and children. He was a lifetime Phillies and Penn State fan and he loved watching both dirt track and NASCAR.
George also served his community through volunteering. He was a life member of East Cameron Fire Company. He gave by being a volunteer fireman and cooking breakfast and making steak sandwiches at their picnics. He was also a life member of the Trevorton Fire Company, West Cameron Nimrods Club and National Rifle Association.
George is survived by his wife, Delores; three daughters and their families, Tammy Gessner, Tracy and John Richardson, Kelly and Darren Price; his pride and joy — his grandchildren, Michael, Kylie, Kaitlyn, Connor; his beloved cat, Bootsie; two sisters, Barbara and husband Norman Foura, Jeanette Willard; and sister-in-law, Claudia Gessner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, William “Buster” Gessner, Grant “Tubba” Gessner, Carrie “Chub” Brightbill and Marlene Weikel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Amelia Price officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will follow in St. Paul’s U.C.C. Cemetery, Gowen City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George’s memory to East Cameron Township Fire Company, Equipment/Truck Fund, 4628 Upper Road, Shamokin, PA 17872.