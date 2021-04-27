George L. Workman Jr., 92, formerly of 6250 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, since 1973, entered into rest at 5:27 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
He was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Lewisburg, a son of the late George L. Workman Sr., and Evelyn (Pennycofe) Workman. On June 20, 1953, he married the former Arlene M. Stimmel, who preceded him in death Sept. 15, 2018.
George attended Williamsport Area Community College for plumbing. He owned and operated Workman’s Home Improvements from 1954 to 1994, and was a bus driver for Mifflinburg School District from 1980 to 2006.
He served in the Air Force from 1945 until his honorable discharge in 1949.
George attended God’s Missionary Church, Millmont, and Pilgrim Holiness Church, Glen Iron.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Susan Keefer of Lewisburg, and Cindy and Dean Raker of Sunbury; one son and daughter-in-law, George L. III and Donna Workman of Manheim; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Terry and Betty Stimmel of Mifflinburg; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Dorothy Workman of Lewisburg; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Madeline Jows and Blanche Stover; son-in-law, E. Wayne Keefer; and great-granddaughter, Jasmine Arlene Hollenbach.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.