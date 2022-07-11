George M. Folk, 91, of Beavertown, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at ProMedica (ManorCare Sunbury).
He was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Spring Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Charles W. and Herma K. (Knepp) Folk. On Sept. 21, 1990, he married the former Sherry L. Ellis who survives.
He attended Beaver Vocational High School.
George was a heavy equipment operator working for Faylor Middlecreek Construction for many years and retiring from James Julian Construction.
He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Selinsgrove, and VFW Post, Middleburg. George enjoyed spending time at his cabin, playing his organ, and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Craig Folk (Cindy), David Folk (Brian), Cindy Ammerman, and Debra Long (Don); three stepchildren, Scott Fitzgerald, Michele Fitzgerald, and Rosemarie Walter; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; a sister, Frona Norman; and a brother, Clifford Folk.
He was preceded in death by a son, George Folk Jr.; two grandchildren, Emily Weikel and Chance Long; four sister, Grace Shively, Evelyn Wagner, Sarah Wright, and Janice Folk; and four brothers, John, James, Harold “Herb,” and Glenn Folk.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2.
Burial will be in the Troxelville Union Cemetery.