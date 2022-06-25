George M. Steese, 88, Mifflinburg

George Miller Steese, 88, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:35 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove.
He was born March 2, 1934, in Danville, a son of the late Charles Marlyn and Ruth (Miller) Steese.
George attended Mifflinburg schools and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1951. He attended Bucknell University for two years.
He was a member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg.
George enlisted in the Marines in 1954 and served overseas with the 3rd Marine Division, FMF, until his honorable discharge in 1956.
He worked in the Highway and Heavy Construction Industry for 28 years, including with B.E. Reichenbach, Inc., Selinsgrove. George worked for 16 years as the Borough Manager of Mifflinburg until he retired. After retirement, he worked part-time for Coukart & Associates, New Berlin.
George was a member of the Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410, Mifflinburg V.F.W. Post 1964, Susquehanna Valley Detachment 308, Marine Corps League, 3rd Marine Division Association, Mifflinburg Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1396, AMVGTS Post 80, Mifflinburg Hose Company, Union County Sportsmen’s Club, American Society of Highway Engineers, and in 1960 was an organizer and member of the Mifflinburg Veterans Honor Guard.
He enjoyed working for Toys for Tots, Penn State football, and visiting Williamsburg, Virginia.
Surviving are one sister-in-law, Joan M. Steese of Warner Robins, Georgia; three nephews; three nieces; and extended family, Linda and Steve Resseguie and family, Steve Spangler and family, and Lisa and Terry Trutt and family.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Marlyn Steese, II, and John Palm Steese.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Ted Justice, officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to either the Mifflinburg Hose Company, 325 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or the St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.