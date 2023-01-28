George O. Machlan, 82, York

George O. Machlan, 82, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital. He was the husband of Faye E. (McCurdy) Nace with whom he celebrated 26 years of marriage on Dec. 1, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York with his pastors, the Revs. Paul W. and Sally A. Gausmann officiating. A time of fellowship will immediately follow the service at the Church. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born Feb. 5, 1940, in Lancaster, Pa., a son of the late Joseph J. and Anne B. (Osler) Machlan, he was a 1958 graduate of JP McCaskey High School and earned both his Bachelor of Science (1962) and Masters in Accounting (1966) degrees from Penn State University. Mr. Machlan retired from Susquehanna University where he was a Professor of Accounting for 40 years. He was a life member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Machlan is survived by two daughters, Laura E. and husband Scott Kerstetter of Selinsgrove and Susan L. and husband Kyle Tannura of New Freedom, Pa.; a stepson, Joel R. and wife Michelle Nace of Forest, Va.; and was the beloved “Gramps” to six grandchildren, Jessica, Thomas, Nicholas, Taylor, Baylee, and Breckin. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Machlan
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd., York, PA 17408.
