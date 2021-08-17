George Oyster, 93, of Sunbury, entered Heaven Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. He last resided at Manor of Penn Village in Selinsgrove.
He was born July 4, 1928, a son of the late Leroy and Helen (Brosious) Oyster. He married Mabel Stover in the summer of 1974.
George graduated in 1945 from Lantz School in Sunbury. He served in the Army during the Korean War in 1952 and was a Purple Heart recipient from the Battle of Pork Chop Hill.
After serving he worked at Thatchers Construction Company and was a member of the Teamsters. He served as a Deacon of his church, Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church, for many years. He loved his family and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles; parents, Leroy and Helen; and wife, Mabel.
Surviving are two nephews and four nieces.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Oaklyn Independent Bible Church, 576 Route 61, Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment with full military honors will be in Lantz’s Emanuel Cemetery, Rockefeller Township.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.