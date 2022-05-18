George R. Heimbach Sr., 77, of Forest Hill, entered into rest at 3:50 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at home.
He was born June 29, 1944, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Norman E. and Mildred E. (Aikey) Heimbach. He was married to Sally Renninger, who preceded him in death in 2018.
He was employed as a machine operator at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, for over 40 years.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling to Canada. He was a member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, George Jr. and Anne Heimbach of Millmont, and Thomas and Lawanda Heimbach of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Alan Przywara of Mifflinburg; one brother and sister-in-law, Merrill and Carol Heimbach of Mifflinburg; four sisters, Thelma Smith of North Carolina, Twila Loss of Mifflinburg, Dorothy Smith of Mifflinburg, and Joyce Gamble of Northumberland; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Joel Heimbach; one daughter, Sherri Mauch; and siblings, Margaret, Richard, Leroy, Martha, Jennie, Marlyn, David, and Harry.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, May 23, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
