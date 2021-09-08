George Russell “Russ” McKee Jr., 92, Northumberland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Nottingham Village where he has lived for the past seven years. Ever the teacher, his life inspired those who knew him to be steadfast in faith and committed to family, to work hard, and to infuse a bit of humor into the daily grind.
Russ was born July 25, 1929, in Philadelphia, a son of the late George R. McKee Sr. and Mary (Norbeck) McKee. He met Anne “Nancy” on the first day of second grade, and they were married on Dec. 11, 1948. She remained the love of his life.
Russ was a graduate of Roxborough High School, Class of 1947. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, where he served from 1947-1950 and from 1952-1953. He always maintained this was his greatest honor. Upon returning home, he attended Temple University, Drexel University, and University of Missouri where he ultimately received a master’s degree in physics and a teaching certificate for secondary sciences. Russ taught physics, math, and astronomy at Souderton and Upper Merion high schools for a total of 28 years. After retiring and moving to Selinsgrove, he taught at Sunbury Christian Academy for five years. He was beloved by his students, and recently received a letter from one who summed up their feelings: “Thank you for being that one teacher who made a difference.”
Russ is a Life member of the Barren Hill Volunteer Fire Company where he served for 20 years, during which he was assistant fire chief for 12 years. He was also the Cub Scout leader of Pack 283 in Whitemarsh Township, for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed motorcycling, bicycling, woodworking, camping, and canoeing with his family. He also achieved a lifetime goal of flying by obtaining his pilot’s license at Selinsgrove Airport, where he loved to take his grandchildren up for joy rides. Russ will always be remembered for his jokes and lightheartedness — “Do you know where Cat’s Head is?”
Russ is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy; and his six children and their spouses, Carol Sutton, Richard and Linda McKee of Kansas, Andrew McKee and Hildi Hendrickson of New Jersey, Daniel McKee and Patrick Smith of New Jersey, Timothy and Judy McKee of Gettysburg, and Michelle and Scott Billings of Selinsgrove; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert McKee of San Luis, Obispo, Calif.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Holy Spirit ANCC Parish, 418 Main St., Montandon.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.