George Somis, 92, of Lewisburg, died peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday evening, Nov. 28, 2021.
A native of Greece, he was born April 7, 1929, in Xirocambi, Greece, the eldest son of the late Aristedes and Vassiliki (Fegaras) Somis.
Mr. Somis came to Lewisburg in 1970, where he was a partner in the House of Pizza on Market Street for 40 years, from 1970 to 2010. Refusing to completely retire, he continued to serve at the House of Pizza as both mentor and invaluable support until the spring of this year. He took pride in being a resident of Lewisburg and enjoyed serving the community. He embraced Lewisburg, as Lewisburg embraced him.
He attended the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Camp Hill, as well as Bucknell Hall with the Orthodox Christian Fellowship. Many people knew him as warm, kind and generous, and appreciated his light-heartedness. He was a dedicated member of the Greek Orthodox community and was a loving father. Among other things, he especially enjoyed fostering his business, serving and feeding his customers, brisk walks, horse racing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Bessie Bruner and his granddaughter, Sara Bruner, both of Toronto, Ontario; sister, Georgina Fokas of Lancaster, Pa.; niece Dr. Cynthia Gessler of Lancaster; nephew, George Somis of Vermont; nephew, Aristedes Somis and his wife Julie of Maryland; and close family friend, Costi Fokas of Lewisburg.
He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Konstantinos and Kalliopi of Lewisburg; and nephew, Rev. Aristides Fokas of Lancaster.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg, followed by a funeral service at 1, with his pastor, the Rev. Michael Varvarelis officiating.
Burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery, next to his brother and sister-in-law.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The American Stroke Association or CommUnity Zone of Lewisburg.