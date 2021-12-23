George “Bill” William Orren Jr., 90, of 402 Buggy Lane, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after complications from a fall.
He was born May 31, 1931, in Yeagertown, a son of the late George W. Sr. and Beatrice (Bedelyon) Orren. On Nov. 28, 1957, at St. Stanislaus Church in Shamokin, he married the former Gloria Marie Wisniewski, who survives.
Bill was a 1949 graduate of Milton High School and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Susquehanna University and coursework toward a master’s degree from Bucknell University.
He served in the Army from 1951 to 1954, working with the Counter Intelligence Corps in Okinawa, Japan.
With his brother-in-law Don Hower, Bill owned and operated Colonial Real Estate, Mifflinburg, and later started both ABC Modular Log Homes and A+ Modular Log Homes, Mifflinburg.
He was a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Sullivan County High School and taught business marketing at Williamsport Area Community College.
If you met him, you would likely hear a joke followed by some boasting of the accomplishments of his seven children and 16 grandchildren. He was so proud of them.
He loved his wife with a warmth that never cooled. He delighted in finding ways to bring her happy surprises and randomly gave her flowers “just because.”
Bill had a joke for any occasion, even teasing the medical staff at Geisinger as long as he was able. He enjoyed playing tennis, woodworking, reading and being surrounded by his family. He loved without limit.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years, are seven children and their spouses, Drs. George “Bill” W. III and Rita Verma Orren of Selinsgrove, Anne and Larry Shoemaker of North Carolina, Holly and Terry Morgan of Mifflinburg, Cindy and Keith Herman of Winfield, Leslie and Randall Herman of Winfield, Tom and Shelly Orren of Mifflinburg, and Marcia and David Cooney of Mifflinburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Erma and Donald Hower of Mifflinburg; and one brother-in-law, Robert and his wife Arlene Wisniewski of Wilmington, Delaware.
He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and their spouses/fiance(e)s, Brett Orren and Kayla Chee, and Nisha Orren; Matthew, Bradley and Michael Shoemaker; Allison (Morgan) and Joseph Blyler, and Emily Morgan; Ellie Herman-Connelly and Peirce Connelly, and Kevin Herman; Mary Herman and Kevin Mostik, James and Elizabeth Herman, and Peter Herman; Amy (Orren) and Casey Lynott, and Samantha Orren; and Sarah Cooney and Brendan Szefinski, and Andrew Cooney; and two great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Juliette Blyler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Orren) and Harry Deaner; Donna (Orren) and Stan Kiec; niece, Sharon (Kiec) Sears; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Marianne Wisniewski; sister-in-law, Delores Wisniewski; and father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Angelina Wisniewski.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2 with the Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating.
In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the family respectfully asks all attendees to wear a mask.
Burial will be in the Twin Churches Cemetery, White Deer Township, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.