Georgia L. Boyer, 77, of Chester Court, Milton, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home.
Born in Lewisburg on June 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late George M. Sr. and Betty E. (Zimmerman) Heimbach. She was married on May 29, 1969, to Frank J. Boyer Jr., who preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2018.
Georgia was a 1961 graduate of Milton High School and she worked at American Home Foods and then in the cafeteria at Milton High School. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton. She liked traveling, reading and watching Hallmark movies. Earlier, she enjoyed square dancing with her husband. Mainly, Georgia loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Frank “Shane” J. Boyer III and wife Stacy of Watsontown and George “Jason” Boyer and wife Rachael of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Toby Boyer and wife Erin, Carly Boyer, Lydia Boyer, and Liam Boyer; and a brother, Ronald “John” Heimbach and wife Kay of Lewisburg.
Georgia was preceded in death by a brother, George “Max” Heimbach Jr.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Burial will be held in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com