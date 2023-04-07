Georgianna C. Bloodsworth, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered into eternal life, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born March 13, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Arthur and Josephine (Lando) Humphrey. She was married to Ralph Bloodsworth, who preceded her in death.
She attended the Lady of Pompeii in Baltimore.
Georgianna worked as a babysitter to many when she lived in Baltimore. She was a housekeeper at the MGM Grand while living in Las Vegas and her last job was her favorite, working The Bingo Van.
She enjoyed getting together with family and friends, playing bingo, and was always the life of the party.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael and Amanda Bloodsworth and Richard Cook, all of Mifflinburg. She was a grandmother to seven grandchildren and a great-grandmother of two. She also carried title of sister to Margaret H. (Vince) Emannual of Shannon, N.C., and Arthur S. (Dorothy) Humphrey of Baltimore. She was an aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Cook; a sister, Priscilla Mickey; and two brothers, George Humphrey and Bernie Humphrey, as well as three nieces and two nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
To share in Georgianna's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.