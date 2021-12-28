Georgianna Frances (Felton) Arbogast, 93, of Lititz and formerly of Sunbury, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, to join her beloved husband, Ernest S. Arbogast and many friends and relatives.
Georgia was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Sunbury, a daughter of G. Franklin and Mildred H. Felton.
After living in Sunbury for 80-plus years, she moved to the Landis Homes in Lancaster County to be closer to her daughter and family. The wonderful care and friends made there were a blessing. Although struggling the past several years with dementia, Georgie kept her witty humor and love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by son, Stephen Arbogast and fiancee’ Sandy Einck in Florida; daughter, Margiann and husband Daniel Burkholder of Denver; grandchildren, Amy (Burkholder) and husband Andrew Strasser of Media and Troy Burkholder of San Diego, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Leah, Andrea, and Addison Strasser and Caden Burkholder.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie (Felton) Mackert.
From her early years as drum majorette for the Sunbury Owls, to working in and managing offices in downtown Sunbury, to membership in past Regent for the Fort Augusta DAR, and lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church, Georgianna contributed to her community and loved its history.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, 900 Packer St., Sunbury.
Contributions in Georgianna’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 238 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801, or Shriners Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, The Caring Fund, St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, 7 Union St., Camden, ME 04843, or the Landis Homes Community, 1001 E Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.