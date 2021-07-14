Georgie Rae Linke, 87, formerly of New Berlin, entered into rest at 7:05 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born December 1933 in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Serena (Anderson) Stroeck, and the sister of the late William Stroeck and Katherine LeGrand. At the age of 19, she married the Rev. Robert “Bob” Linke on May 12, 1953, on the CBS show “Bride and Groom” after her uncle submitted their love story. They were married for 58 years until his death in August 2011.
The life of a minister’s wife required relocation first to Smethport and Port Allegheny, Pa. where they spent many evenings as a young couple playing cards with life-long friends Carl and Sara Swanson. Another pastoral call took them to Zion Lutheran Church in Portland, Connecticut, where life as a New Englander began. She and Bob relocated for the last time in 1975 to beautiful Central PA and First Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg where she remained a long and active member of the church.
She never lost her Texas accent or southern sense of propriety and was proud of her Swedish heritage.
She was devoted to her faith and love of the church and appreciated the many friends she and Bob met along the way.
In addition to her two daughters, Eva Linke Bender and Elsa Linke, she leaves behind her son-in-law, Michael Bender who made her laugh; her honorary daughter, Tereza Wilver; beloved cousins, Gayle and Joe Attruia and their children; many beloved nieces and nephews in South Dakota, and dear family friend, Fran Blatchley.
Georgie and her family are grateful for the years of comfort and care from the RiverWoods E-Wing team.
Family and friends are welcome to visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. John Yost officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, please join us with a mask if you aren’t yet vaccinated.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or Zion Lutheran Church, 58 William St., Portland, CT 06480.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.