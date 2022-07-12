Gerald “Jerry” J. Badinger, 80, of Millmont, entered into rest at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Reading, a son of the late Christian and Isabelle (Bingaman) Badinger. On Sept. 3, 1960, he married the former Grace E. Hartman, who survives.
Gerald attended Reading High School.
He was employed as a foreman at Burky Construction, Reading.
Gerald enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and feeding the birds. He was a ham radio operator for many years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 61 years, are three sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald Jr. and Brigida of Reading, Gary and Patty of Reading, and Glenn and Tracey of Weikert; one daughter, Deborah of Tupelo, Mississippi; one brother, Donald of Reading; one sister, Barbara of Reading; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Services will be private.
Please omit flowers.
To help defray funeral expenses, memorial gifts may be made to Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.