Gerald “Jerry” L. Funk, 71, of Jim Thorpe and formerly of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Carbon Campus. He was the husband of Lori (Mahon) Funk for 12 years.
Born July 12, 1950, in Buffalo, New York, he was a son of the late William G. and Geraldine M. (Scheelar) Funk.
Jerry was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the U.S. Marines and Army National Guard for 22 years, retiring in 1991.
Jerry worked as a prison guard and supervisor for UNICOR at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary for many years, until his retirement.
He was a member of American Legion Post 182 in Lewisburg, The V.F.W, the Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club in Jim Thorpe and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
He is survived by his wife, sons, Steve Funk husband of Michelle and Gerald L. Funk Jr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nephews, Billy Green companion Erika and James Craver; and nieces, Patti wife of Bill Larson and Cheryl wife of Jim Picket.
He was predeceased by brothers, Robert and Billy Funk; and sisters, Patricia Craver and Elizabeth Chudoba.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 23, from 1-5 p.m. at Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, with a committal service held at a later date in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, 125 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at schaefferfunerals.com