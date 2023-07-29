Gerald L. Knepp Jr., 67, McClure

Gerald L. Knepp Jr., 67, of McClure, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 29, at his home.
He was born July 29, 1956, in Lewistown, a son of the late Gerald L. Sr. and LaRue A. (Wagner) Knepp. On Feb. 14, 1976, he married the former Dee M. Harker who survives.
Gerald was a 1974 graduate of West Snyder High School and also SUN Tech in New Berlin.
He worked at Beavertown Cast Stone, now A.P.I., for 42 years until his retirement in 2014.
Gerald was a past president of the McClure Lion’s Club. Gerald enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, remodeling his house, and trips to Florida with his wife. Gerald’s joy in life was getting to spend time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Dee, he is survived by four children, Jeremy Knepp and his girlfriend Elyssa Myers, Brandy (Dan) Leach, Amanda (Calvin) Bauman, Jennifer (Kenny) Snook; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Terry Moyer, and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Nevin Knepp, and a brother-in-law, Roger Moyer.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the church ministries officiating.
Burial will be held in McClure Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.