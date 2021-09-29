Gerald Lee Musser, 80, of Millmont, entered into rest at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born April 5, 1941, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Charles Lee and Nellie (Ross) Musser. On Dec. 11, 1960, in the Millmont United Methodist Church, he married the former Gloria Jean Herman, who survives.
Gerald was a 1959 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was a member of Hironimus Union Church, Weikert.
Gerald was employed at Campbells Mills, Lewisburg, for many years, and at Yorktowne Cabinets, Mifflinburg, where he retired in 2006.
He enjoyed riding motorcycle, boating, hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Randy and Tina Musser of Millmont, Stephen Musser of Mifflinburg; one daughter, Renee Musser of Enola; one granddaughter, Nichole and Thomas Diehl of Mifflinburg; two stepgreat-granddaughters; one sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Albert Ranck of Mifflinburg; one niece, Heather Kurtz and her husband Shane of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Keister.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Richard DeVett officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
