Gerald W. Wormald, 85, Shamokin

Gerald W. Wormald, 85, of Trevorton Road, Shamokin, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his entire, loving family, which he cherished. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.
He was born June 26, 1935, in Shamokin, a son of the late William and Mary (Matesic) Wormald. On Feb. 16, 1957, in St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, he married the former Myrtle Breinich, who survives.
He was a 1953 graduate of the Coal Township High School.
Gerald was an iron and steel worker and a member of the Iron Workers Union Local 404. He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.
In his early years, he enjoyed playing golf and was a life member of the Liberty Fire Company. He loved to take care of his home and lawn, and was very proud of the way it looked. Family meant everything to Gerald. His favorite hobby was his children and grandchildren. He was very involved in all of their sporting events and was everyone’s best fan.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Myrtle, and their children, Kenneth and his wife, Doreen, of Aliquippa, Pa., Dixie Reed and her husband, David, of Coal Township, Diane Brill and her husband, Charles, of Trevorton, and Scott and his wife, Lesa, of Coal Township; his grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Nathan, Dixie, David, Davion, Nicholas, Brandon, Keyla, Page and Sage; his great-grandchildren, Brynlee, John, Brady, William, Savannah, Ava, Ambrose and Braxton; one brother, William and his wife, Bell; and one nephew, Kevin.
In addition to his parents, welcoming him into Heaven are a son, Gerald Jr.; and two granddaughters, Trina Reed and Ashley Brill.
A viewing will be held 8 to 9:30 a.m. today, Nov. 17, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.