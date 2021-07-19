Geraldine C. Straub, 89, of Route 522, Middleburg, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 2, 1932, in McClure, a daughter of the late Reuben and Elsie (Crossgrove) Kline. On May 28, 1949, she married Keamer E. Straub Jr. who preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2012.
Geraldine had been employed at Juniata Garment, Blough Wagner Manufacturing, Time Markets where she had served as manager, and retired from Saylor’s Market.
She was a member of Hassinger’s “White” Lutheran Church, Middleburg. Gerry always loved her dogs. She enjoyed going out for breakfast, especially to Perkin’s. She faithfully babysat for many of her grandchildren and will be remembered for her love of people.
Surviving are three sons, Eugene (Miriam) Straub, Gary Straub, and Barry Straub; three grandchildren, Crystal (David) Kerstetter, Brian (Kim) Straub, and Joseph (Jennifer) Straub; five great-grandchildren, Aaron Kerstetter, Brittany (Sam) Wray, Ty, Lexi, and Emma Straub; and two great-great-grandchildren, Sadie and Rylee Wray.
Gerry was preceded in death by 13 siblings.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Steve Hoke officiating.
Burial will be in the Hassinger’s “White” Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Gerry’s memory may be made to Hassinger’s “White” Lutheran Church, c/o: William Hassinger, 1266 Kissimmee Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.