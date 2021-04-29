Geraldine D. Klingler, 91, of Selinsgrove, affectionately known as "Dolly," passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Middlecreek Township, a daughter of the late Henry R. and Maude Jane (Shambach) Walter. She attended Krouse's school and worked at J.G. Ott Packaging in Selinsgrove for several years. Dolly married Charles J. Klingler on June 12, 1948.
She spent two months in Maryland with her husband, who was in the Army for two years, giving birth to their daughter Carol while he was overseas. Following his return from the Army, she worked beside her husband on their dairy farm while they raised their family, until they retired in 1992. They loved to travel and visited all 50 states.
Dolly was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove.
In addition to her husband of nearly 73 years, she is survived by her children, Carol (and husband Monte Miller of Middleburg), Lee (and wife Janet of Boca Raton, Fla.), Ray (and companion Barbara Stanke of Selinsgrove), Craig (and wife Cheryl of Harmony, Pa.), and David (and wife Marcie of Williamsport); as well as seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Clair Walter of Middleburg; and two sisters, Hilda Benner of Virginia and Edna Bachman of Beaver Springs.
Dolly was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Walter Jr., Mahlon Walter, and Bobby (Walter) Erdley; and by two sisters, Eleanor Wolfe and Aida Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by one son, one sister, and twin brothers in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
Burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.