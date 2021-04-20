Geraldine I. Shreck, 96, of rural Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in New Columbia on Sept. 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ivan L. and Grace O. (Ranck) Machamer. She was married to Robert S. Shreck for 67 years until his death in 2010.
Geraldine was a 1942 graduate of Milton High School and was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, West Milton.
She is survived by four sons, Earl Shreck of West Milton, Dale Shreck of Williamsport, Jacob Shreck of Turbotville, and Michael Shreck of Mifflinburg; a daughter, Susan Dewalt of Danville; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Melladine Dorman of White Springs.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Shreck; a brother, George Machamer; and two sisters, Edith Reichard and Louise Fisher.
Following Geraldine’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.