Geraldine Jane "Gerri" Wagner Moist, 79, of Beavertown, passed peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
Gerri was born July 22, 1942, in Beaver Springs, a daughter of the late Carl R. and Marcalline J. (Bilger) Wagner. She was a 1960 graduate of West Snyder High School. On June 12, 1971, she married James C. Moist in Beaver Springs.
She was a self-employed beautician for more than 50 years. In addition to keeping the local ladies looking stunning, she volunteered as a 4-H leader for the horse and livestock clubs and as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Gerri shared her love of horses and rodeo with her family and was a first-rate competitor and rodeo mom. She even gave bull riding a try once or twice.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Jim Moist; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Danielle Wagner; daughter-in-law, Marjorie "Cookie" Wagner; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Joergen Hansen-Nord; daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Seth Kurtz; niece, Heather (John) Boutwell; grandchildren, Tanza Wagner, Tori (Brad) Keister, Tyler (Jessica Rigel) Wagner, Zolton (Sarah) Bair, Brogan (Chris) Chambers, Clayton Kurtz, Colton Kurtz, and Cash Kurtz; great-grandchildren, Rockell, Kannon, Leah, Jase, Finn, Lily, Clara, and Matthew; and great-nephews, Alex and Max.
Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Kenneth Wagner and Robert Wagner; and son, Wesley Wagner.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral service will begin at 11 with Pastor Alvin Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Peter's Independent Bible Church Cemetery, Beavertown.
Memorials may be given to Rolling Hills Manor, earmarked for Activities, 17350 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, PA 17845.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Rolling Hills Manor for the superb care over the three years of Gerri's admission to the facility.