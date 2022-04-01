Geraldine M. Hoagland, 90, formerly of Edison Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Oct. 22, 1931, at home in Shamokin Dam, a daughter of the late C. Lyle and Georgiana (Vandling) Frey. On March 22, 1952, she married Harold G. Hoagland who preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1994.
She attended Sunbury High School "Old Main." Geraldine retired after more than 25 years as a pharmacy tech from CVS, Sunbury.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Sunbury. She was a devoted volunteer at the Sunbury Community Hospital and a faithful blood donor. Geri enjoyed sitting on her back porch swing, going out to eat with friends and family, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was proud of her family and taught them to love unconditionally. They were blessed to be loved by her each and every day.
Mrs. Hoagland is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Brittain A. and Rene' G. Hoagland of Sunbury and Bradley and Lani Hoagland of Lemoore, Calif.; two daughters, Georgiana Hoagland and Cynthia McKeegan, both of Sunbury; her nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her companion of over 20 years, Robert Hassinger of Hummels Wharf.
In addition to her parents and husband of 42 years, Geraldine was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Troup officiating.
Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Geraldine's memory can be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.