The Associated Press
AL KHOR, Qatar — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics.
The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia.
Something has to change, Flick said after a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica on Thursday that still wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the round of 16.
“I believe for the future of German football we need to do things differently in training,” said Flick, who took over as coach after last year’s European Championship. “For years we are talking about new goalkeepers and wingbacks, but Germany was always able to defend well. We need the basics.
“For the future, for the next 10 years, it is very important to focus on the new generation of players.”
It was only eight years ago that Germany won its fourth World Cup title, beating an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi in his prime in the final at the Maracana Stadium. With that victory, Germany became the only European team to win a World Cup in either North or South America.
In Qatar, it was an opening loss to Japan that set the stage for the disappointing finish this time. Germany was beaten 2-1 in that match last week, and followed it with a 1-1 draw against Spain.
That gave the Germans a chance in its last match at Al Bayt Stadium, and for a few minutes during the simultaneous final group matches on Thursday, it was enough. At halftime, for example, Germany was beating Costa Rica and Japan was losing to Spain — results that would have put the Germans into the round of 16.
It was Japan’s 2-1 victory over the Spaniards that essentially cost the Germans a chance to play at least one more match in Qatar.
Flick cited Spain as an example for his country to follow.
“Spain is very good in defense,” he said, even though the 2010 World Cup champions ultimately lost to Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. “It focuses on training young players. They know the tactics well.”
Japan 2, Spain 1
DOHA, Qatar — Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain in a result that put both teams into the last 16 of the World Cup.
Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn’t gone out of bounds before the goal.
Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at Khalifa International Stadium. But Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box. And Tanaka added the second one three minutes later. Germany was eliminated from the tournament even with a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in the other Group E match.
Croatia 0, Belgium 0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup with a scoreless draw against Belgium.
Belgium’s group-stage exit will likely usher in the breakup of its talented but underachieving generation of players. The point left 2018 runner-up Croatia in second place behind Group F winner Morocco.
The Croats have reached at least the semifinals on each of the two times they have advanced to the knockout stage.
Belgium was eliminated after scoring only one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites.
Morroco 2, Canada 1
DOHA, Qatar — Morocco is the Arab world’s last hope at the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East. The fractured region is rallying around the North African nation after its win against Canada that advanced Morocco to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time since 1986.
Morocco’s success sparked angry street riots in Belgium after a match earlier this week but on Thursday triggered an outpouring of joy in the Arab world where local teams are often underdogs.
A similar rush of regional goodwill followed Saudi Arabia’s shock win against two-time World Cup winner Argentina last week.