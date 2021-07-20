Gertrude Moyer, 93, of Northumberland, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born June 1, 1928, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Cloyd and Anna (Keefer) Kistler. She married the former Richard Moyer on June 27, 1953.
She attended Lewisburg schools, and was a laborer for James River, where she made Dixie Cups.
Gertrude was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland.
Surviving are one daughter, Judyann Schmidt; two grandchildren, Christine Bechtold and Mark Kromis Jr.; three great-grandsons, Christopher Bechtold, Geoffery Bechtold and Johnthan Bechtold; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Moyer.
Gertrude was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Blanche Hackenburg, Charolette Sassaman, Mary Oldt, and Allen Kistler.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.