Billions of dollars have been allocated for all parts of rescuing Americans from the pandemic over the last 18 months. As is often the case, bureaucratic red tape and inefficiencies are getting in the way of effectively getting the money into the hands of those who need it when they need it.
Officials have done a decent job of getting funds to businesses directly impacted by COVID mitigation orders that began in March 2020, but hurdles are blocking many from rental assistance — both to tenants and landlords — as bans on evictions ended in July.
Pennsylvania previously received $847 million from the federal government to offset evictions and another $670 million has already been allocated. According to a SpotlightPA investigation, less than 20 percent of the funding has been spent by the end of June. Those seeking assistance are waiting weeks, sometimes longer.
The good news is Pennsylvania’s program — where each of the state’s 67 counties oversees its own program to distribute funding — has been able to get the money out faster and more efficiently than most states. The bad news is only $1 in $5 has been spent so far.
There is something to be said for being the best, but the bar is pretty low right now. The money is there, it’s just difficult to get.
The fact of the matter is these counties have the money to distribute. Everyone needs to do a better job, including those applying for help and those processing the applications. In these instances, details matter, take time and fill out the applications correctly.
Also, where you live matters. Since each county operates its own programs, there are inconsistencies in operations. In Bucks County, 400 applications for rental assistance were still be reviewed when the moratorium ran out.
“No one in America should be evicted when federal funds are available, in the hands of state and local government, to pay back rent due,” President Joe Biden said in a statement this week.
The extraordinary amount of federal funding that has been thrown at helping Americans impacted by COVID is staggering.
Stopping evictions is the perfect use. What better use of the monies than keeping a roof over peoples’ heads. Let’s figure this out.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial team. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.