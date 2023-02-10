The Republican party has come to this: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appointed Marjorie Taylor Greene as Speaker pro temp in his place.
That’s right — the conspiracy theorist, Jewish space laser antisemite, Q-anon follower, pro-insurrectionist, election denier, MAGA extremist, State of the Union screamer — was appointed to preside over the U.S. House of Representatives.
While Greene’s appointment was, indeed, temporary, it’s worth noting that Speaker McCarthy had 220 other House Republicans to choose from. Get used to it: MTG is the face of today’s GOP. This is what today’s Republican Party has become: ignorant, mean, unhinged. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now mainstream GOP.
Karen Stoehr,
State College