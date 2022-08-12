LEWISBURG — Getting Ahead Foundation (GAF) received a $105,000 grant from The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. These funds will support the Getting Ahead in the Valley Program, a multi-phased, 42-week self-sufficiency program that supports low-income individuals as they work to build resources and achieve stability. The funds were requested to build capacity and expand programming, ensure sustainability, and continued growth in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
With the awarded grant funding, GAF hopes to increase financial literacy and improve employment opportunities for participants; lower debt and improve finances; and increase resources needed for self-sufficiency. GAF is also hoping that Bridges Out of Poverty workshops will help community partners improve outcomes at the organizational level and improve systems at the community level.
“We are honored to receive this very generous grant. This funding will enable us to improve and expand programming for low-income neighbors in our Valley. We will offer Getting Ahead in the Valley to individuals and families of Shamokin and the surrounding area. Together we can build resources for a better life. Easing the stress of poverty is a two- way street and a real possibility when communities come together for the common good,” said founder Rose Williams.