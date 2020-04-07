DANVILLE — Members of Geisinger Health Plan won’t have to spend out-of-pocket should they receive in-network, inpatient treatment for COVID-19, the company announced Tuesday.
GHP members hospitalized following a positive test won’t have deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance during their inpatient stay.
The blanket waiver doesn’t apply to outpatient treatment.
GHP had previously decided to waive member cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing. These cost waivers apply to all members until further notice. Self-insured plans have the option to opt-out.
“As Geisinger continues to monitor and respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we want our health plan members to know that cost will not be a barrier to receiving inpatient care when they need it most,” said Dr. John Bulger, GHP chief medical officer.
For outpatient visits, copays and other cost-sharing may apply based on a member’s specific benefits. For example, if a member sees their primary care physician or visits the ER for suspicion of COVID-19, they may have to pay a fee for that visit or other services.
Before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, members should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657. For general questions and information about COVID-19, you can visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.
In addition to waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment, GHP has also made the following changes to further assist members at this time:
• GHP is allowing early refills for 30- or 90-day prescriptions at retail pharmacies. Members are encouraged to ask about and use home delivery when available for their prescriptions. GHP is also allowing early refills on 90-day prescriptions from our mail-order pharmacy, which delivers directly to the member’s home at no extra cost. Early refills are available for controlled substances but will not apply for prescriptions that contain opioids outside of certain conditions.
• Prior authorization won’t be a barrier for testing or treatment of COVID-19.
• All GHP members can use Teladoc telehealth services at no cost through June 15. Before using this service, members should call their primary care doctor.
• GHP’s behavioral health providers increased their options for telehealth services. To learn more about the resources and services available, call 888-839-7972 to speak with GHP’s Care Connector team.