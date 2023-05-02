With the spring season now in full swing, The GIANT Company team of dietitians is ready to help residents eat better, no matter the budget with their full schedule of free virtual classes this May.
“From fun, affordable snack ideas for all members of your family to time-saving dinners, our team of dietitians is ready to inspire your kitchen creativity this spring,” said Kilene Knitter, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “With moms typically front and center when it comes to meal planning and shopping, we also want to ensure you are focusing on your well-being too.”
This May, The GIANT Company’s dietitians are shining a light on the importance of women’s health through a series of interactive workshops every Monday at 7 p.m. From heart and bone health to iron-rich foods, and anti-aging food for skin health, the dietitian team explores real ways to support your well-being.
Here’s a peek of some of The GIANT Company other dietitian classes on the May schedule:
Shine a seasonal spotlight on berries all month during Produce Spotlight (Mondays at 12 p.m.), Table Talk (Wednesdays at 12 p.m.), and Dietitian-Inspired Desserts (Thursdays at 12 p.m.) virtual classes with tips, tricks, and recipe inspiration to help sweeten the spring season.
Looking for a few ideas to make this Mother’s Day extra special? The team of dietitians are inspiring families during their Mini Chef Morning (May 13 at 10 a.m.) and Build a Board (May 9 at 12 p.m.) classes with fun and creative recipe ideas for the kids to help with.
To celebrate National Pet Month, the dietitians are whipping up some doggie-approved desserts for the four-legged members of your family in their Dietitian Doggie Delights (Wednesdays at 7 p.m.) virtual classes. They’ll show how simple it is to create homemade treats that all furry friends will love.
