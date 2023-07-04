From Staff Reports
The GIANT Company team of dietitians is ready with simple tips and tricks, as well as easy and affordable meal inspiration to make the most of your summer produce with free virtual classes throughout July.
“Seasonal produce is picked right at the peak of ripeness, locking in that good nutrition and fresh flavor,” said Kilene Knitter, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “When we eat seasonally, it’s also more affordable and supports our local communities, too.”
Here’s a peek of the produce-focused virtual classes being offered by The GIANT Company dietitians this July:
Don’t spend those warm summer evnings creating even more heat in the kitchen! Learn how simple and delicious it can be to make no-cook meals, like spicy shrimp ceviche and BLT with lemon basil mayo using affordable products and seasonal produce every Monday at noon, with Meal Solution Mondays classes.
Each Tuesday at noon, learn simple tips and make seasonal recipes like zucchini carpaccio and watermelon, tuna and feta salad to make the most of summer produce this year in the dietitian’s Produce Spotlight class.
Have you ever wondered how some of your favorite local produce items get to your table? Join The GIANT Company dietitians to learn all about some local vendors, like Stauffer Huling Farms, Keystone Fruit, and Soli Organic in the Table Talk class every Wednesday at noon.
Beat the heat this summer with balanced, seasonal smoothie inspiration. During the Summer Smoothies class on Thursdays at 12 p.m., the dietitians will be blending up refreshing options, like blueberry smoothie bowl and sunrise smoothie.
This July, customers can also earn 2X CHOICE Points on all Guiding Star-rated items when shopping in-store or online with The GIANT Company.
Visit The GIANT Company dietitian websites at giantfoodstores.com/wellness or martinsfoods.com/wellness for recipe inspiration and resources. There is also a link to pre-register for all virtual classes, including a complete listing of classes and ingredients needed for each class. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Points when they register, provide their card number, state, and attend the entire class.