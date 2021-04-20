The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Buster Posey had his first multihomer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants muscled past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7 Tuesday night.
Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its run via the long ball. The Giants have 25 homers through 17 games, a surprising surge for a club that’s finished in the bottom third of the league in homers in eight of the past 10 seasons.
Dickerson’s three-run shot off reliever Connor Brogdon (3-1) allowed the Giants to grab their first lead of the game at 7-6. Flores followed four hitters later with another three-run homer off Brogdon, who allowed five hits, a walk and six runs in just two-thirds of an inning and saw his ERA balloon from 0.00 to 7.36.
Cubs 3, Mets 1
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth, and Chicago beat New York.
Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night — the game-time temperature was 36 degrees — Arrieta (3-1) also contributed to two runs at the plate.
Eric Sogard had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run to help Chicago rebound from Sunday’s 13-4 loss to Atlanta. Sogard was inserted into the lineup when David Bote was scratched with an upset stomach.
Hampered by early offensive trouble, the Cubs have won just three of their last nine games.
J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base — including one that brought home Chicago’s first run. The Mets had won five of six.
Taijuan Walker (0-1) matched his career high with six walks in 3 2/3 innings, then was ejected by John Libka when he expressed frustration with the umpire’s strike zone on his way out of the game. Walker was charged with two earned runs and two hits.
Second-year Mets manager Luis Rojas also was thrown out by Libka after Michael Conforto struck out looking in the sixth. It was the first career ejection for Rojas.
Nationals 3, Cardinals 2
WASHINGTON — Washington’s Yan Gomes drew a four-pitch walk from Giovanny Gallegos to force in the go-ahead run in an odd eighth inning that also featured St. Louis deploying a five-man infield, and the Nationals came back to edge the Cardinals.
That’s exactly what the Nationals managed to do after entering the eighth trailing 2-1.
Gallegos (2-1) walked a batter, then hit one, before Turner’s RBI single to right on an 0-2 count tied the game.
One out and one intentional walk later, Gallegos faced Starlin Castro with the bases full, and Cardinals manager Mike Shildt removed an outfielder he had just inserted in the middle of the inning in favor of an extra infielder, Edmundo Sosa. That left the Cards with only a pair of corner outfielders — the sort of setup rarely seen at all, but more likely to be deployed in the ninth or later.
“Effectively, that’s an extra-inning situation, to some degree. ... We’re trying to keep them off the board,” Shildt said, noting that Castro tends to hit ground balls that could lead to a double play.
“We don’t use it a lot,” Shildt said about the five-man infield. “I don’t believe we’ve used it since I’ve been here. You just be ready when the time presents itself, and we were ready.”
AMERICAN LEAGUE
A’s 7, Twins 0
OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Olson hit a grand slam, Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea’s shutout, and Oakland slugged past depleted Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader for its ninth straight victory.
Moreland connected for a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo drive in the fourth off Matt Shoemaker (1-1).
The left-handed Manaea (2-1) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one over seven innings, throwing 95 pitches for his second career complete game and shutout — he no-hit the Red Sox at home on April 21, 2018.
Olson made it 7-0 with his fourth-inning slam through a blustery wind.
White Sox 8, Indians 5
CLEVELAND — Carlos Rodón followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week, and José Abreu homered twice for Chicago.
Rodón (3-0) worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches — only four fewer than in his gem on April 14. The left-hander gave up two runs and three hits.
Abreu hit solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings.
Tim Anderson connected for a two-run homer off Zach Plesac (1-3) and Yasmani Grandal’s two-run shot in the seventh put the White Sox ahead 7-2.
Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 2
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run to back Eduardo Rodríguez in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019, and Boston beat Toronto.
Rodríguez (3-0), who missed last season due to COVID-19 complications, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings and struck out six for AL East-leading Boston.
Matt Andriese, Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes each worked a scoreless inning in relief. Barnes earned his third save.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 3, Braves 1
NEW YORK — New York broke its five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted over the Braves.
Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton, and the Yankees won with five hits, which left their four-game total at 16. New York went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, but the last-place Yankees improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been their worst start since 1972.
Orioles 7, Marlins 5
MIAMI — Trey Mancini and Freddy Galvis each hit a solo homer in the third inning, and Baltimore beat Miami.
Matt Harvey (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings for his first win since July 13, 2019, with the Angels. César Valdez retired all four batters he faced for his fourth save, and Baltimore won despite being outhit 11-9.
Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped to the clubhouse after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning. Santander singled and was injured returning to first base on a pickoff throw.
Mancini hit his fourth homer and Galvis his second. Both came off rookie Nick Neidert (0-1), who gave up five runs in three innings.
Dodgers 1, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Julio Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11, and leading Los Angeles to a win over Seattle.
Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning after AJ Pollock’s leadoff double. Those were the Dodgers’ only hits in the game.
Seattle’s lone hit against Urías (3-0) was Mitch Haniger’s slow infield single with two outs in the third inning. Victor González worked the eighth, and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save to complete the one-hittter.
Gonzales (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out six. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.