LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society supports people experiencing food insecurity and the organizations that serve them.
The Valley Ethical Society’s GO Humanity Food Security Team donated $225 worth of Weis grocery store gift cards to the Union County Food Hub located in Lewisburg. The gift cards will be distributed to local individuals and families in need of food assistance.
The Susquehanna Valley Humanist Community is committed to making the world a better place by organizing service events based around shared values, connecting new volunteers to impactful projects in our towns and neighborhoods, and celebrating what human beings can achieve together when we dedicate ourselves to ethical action.