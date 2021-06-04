Gil W. Derr, 64, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 30, 1956, in Lewisburg, a son of the late William and Catherine (Peters) Derr. On April 16, 1978, he married the former Karen L. Catherman who survives.
Gil was a graduate of Milton High School.
He worked at ACF in Milton, Showers Service Center, Penn Lyon Homes, and worked as a mechanic for 25 years.
Gil was a life member of the Kreamer Sportsman’s Club where he served as president for several years. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays and won numerous awards at state tournaments. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada and camping. Gil’s joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Karen, Gil is survived by two sons and their children, Rex and Emily Derr and their children, Kelsey, Mason, and Bella; Travis and Robin Derr and their children, Trevor, Leah, Bradley, and Bentley; and one nephew, Dustin Mark.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Lucinda Mark.
A private memorial service will be held at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Gil’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.