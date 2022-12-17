Gilbert J. "Bunk" Galbraith, 85, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Lewistown, a son of the late James Frederick and Beatrice Ada (Renninger) Hoover.
Gilbert was a graduate of Sunbury High School, and after high school married Cora Cannon, who preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2022.
Mr. Galbraith worked at Doorcraft, Sunbury, for over 40 years before retiring. He also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Gilbert loved going to clambakes, picnics, and flea markets, and he enjoyed watching Westerns and television shows from the "olden days.” Baseball was also a favorite of his, as well as good times spent fishing with his boys. Halloween was a special time for him as he loved to hand out candy to the children each year. Gilbert considered his greatest gift to be donating blood.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law; Barry Galbraith of Selinsgrove, Gary and Brenda Galbraith of Middleburg, and Michael and Deb Galbraith of Sunbury; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; three sisters; Brenda Runkle, Sharon Borrell, and Gail Stotter, and two brothers; Carl Hoover and Neal Hoover.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Galbraith was preceded in death by one brother, James Hoover Sr., in 2015.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with funeral services following with the Rev. Ronald Murphy officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.