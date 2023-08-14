Gilbert W. Bettendorf, 90, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 19, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, he was a son of the late Paul and Helen (Witt) Bettendorf. On July 3, 1959, he married the former Martha Kline and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Gilbert graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Chillicothe, Ohio. Following high school, he served honorably in the United States Air Force and later owned and operated the former Bettendorf’s Garage in Lewisburg for 50 years.
He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church and the Kratzer-Dull American Legion Post 182, both of Lewisburg.
Gilbert enjoyed coaching the Special Olympics.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Joan Bettendorf, of Philadelphia; two sons, Paul Bettendorf, of Lewisburg, and James Bettendorf and his wife Susan, of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Betty Lou Lawhorn and Suellen Bettendorf, both of Chillicothe, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Danielle, Abby, and Nicholas Bettendorf, all of Elizabethtown, and Shelby Bettendorf, of Philadelphia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Michael Bettendorf; one sister, Helen Mercer; and one brother-in-law, Charles Lawhorn.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg, with Father Matthew Larlick officiating.
Private burial will be held in Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Gilbert’s memory be made to Sacred Heart Church, 41 S. 8th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would also like to thank the fifth-floor Trauma ICU at Geisinger, Danville, for their extraordinary and compassionate care.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.