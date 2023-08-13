WINFIELD — The seventh annual Summer Snow Day on Saturday drew thousands of revelers, snowboarders and skiers, to Gilson Farm, in Winfield, near New Berlin.
About 40 riders and skiers came from as far away as Canada and New Hampshire to join in the summer celebration.
Annabelle Santerie, of Canada was awarded a prize as the snow skier who took the longest to get to Winfield. “I drove 12 hours,” she said proudly as she awaited her turn on one of the two giant ramps set up for the day’s run.
“And I’d do it again,” she said. This was her annual trip to Gilson, and she said she wasn’t going to miss it.
Ruby Vadicastro drove seven hours from her home in New Hampshire to snowboard on Saturday. “This is my first time here for the Summer Snow Day and it’s awesome. There are some great boarders here, and we’re anxious to show what we can do.”
Austin Moyer and Nick Gilson, co-owners and founders of Gilson Snow just wanted to throw a great party for the community that has supported them through the years.
By 2 p.m., cars lined up to get to their parking spaces. Entry was free and hundreds of people sat in the baking sun watching staffers dig piles of snow from out of an outdoor refrigerator onto the two ramps.
Early morning cool weather gave way to upper 80s by the time the boarders and skiers started a one hour “jam,” where lines of people took their turns and showed off their tricks for the hundreds of observers who watched the show and took photos.
Tony Carson, from New Jersey, slipped into his boots and grabbed a Gilson snowboard, brightly colored with Grateful Dead inspired psychedelic art. Then he joined about 20 people on line climbing to the two ramps. They slid down in groups of four, one at a time.
It was like the Gilson Snow version of the Winter X-Games, with men and women together, showing off and having fun.
Around the grounds were area breweries and distilleries plus gear for snowboarders and skiers.