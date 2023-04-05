Hannah Bartholomew, Danville ... Junior is first-team selection in 200 medley relay ... Finished second at districts in 100 fly and 100 free ... District 4 champion in medley relay ... Qualified for states in 100 fly where she finished 13th.
Victoria Bartholomew, Danville ... Junior is first-team pick in 400 free relay ... Finished third at districts in 500 free ... Helped Danville to 10th place finish in 400 free relay at states.
Jilly Donner, Lewisburg ... First-team selection in 200 free relay ... Helped Green Dragons finish 14th in 200 free relay at states after winning district title ... Third at districts in IM.
Emma Gerlinski, Lewisburg ... First-team selection in 200 free relay ... Helped Green Dragons finish 14th in 200 free relay at states after winning district title ... Second at districts in 100 free, third in 50 free.
Emma Hopkinson, Lewisburg ... First-team selection in 200 free relay ... Helped Green Dragons finish 14th in 200 free relay at states after winning district title ... Third at districts in 100 free.
Ingrid McElroy, Danville ... Freshman is a first-team selection in medley relay and 400 free relay ... Helped medley relay to fifth place finish at states ... District runner-up in 100 breaststroke ... Northumberland Christian student.
Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg ... First-team selection in three events: 200 IM, 500 free and 200 free relay ... Junior is a four-time PIAA champion .... Won third consecutive gold in 500 free at states and was third in IM ... District champion in 200 IM and 500 free.
Alivia Shen, Danville ... Junior is first-team selection four events: Medley relay, 200 free, 100 back and 400 free relay ... Qualified for states in three events, winning a fifth-place medal in medley relay ... District 4 champion in 200 free, second in 100 back.
Alexis Snover, Danville ... Junior is first-team diver ... Finished third at district meet, 11 points out of second; second straight third-place finish ... Qualified for state meet.
Annabell Reck, Bloomsburg ... First-team selection in 100 fly and 100 free ... Student at Southern Columbia won her first career district titles in fly and 100 free ... Finished fifth at states in 100 fly.