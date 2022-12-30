Gisele Edwina Smith, 81, of Shamokin Dam, beloved wife of Lear Smith, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Gisele was born Aug. 1, 1941, to Mack and Rose Bourgoin in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada. She considered it a blessing to be their daughter. She loved her brothers, Gilbert (wife Mary) and Roger (wife Gracienne) and treasured their families.
Gisele’s next adventure brought her to Sunbury, Pa. She was proud of her US citizenship though remained a true Canadian at heart. While raising her young children, Gisele attended cosmetology school. She proudly opened her salon in 1967. She made her customers, who she considered friends, feel beautiful for nearly four decades.
Gisele was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Pius X Church. She held her friends at the church dear to her heart and kept them in her daily prayers. She loved dogs — her children knew she loved her dogs Miquette, Lilly and Rosie more than anyone. Gisele and Lear enjoyed sitting on their patio swing watching the birds, especially the hummingbirds and squirrels in their lovely yard. Gisele enjoyed gardening and her flowers were absolutely beautiful. You could find them on the patio most summer evenings enjoying the Phillies game on the radio; stop by and you were given a Gisele special gin and tonic.
She enjoyed Canadian winters as a young girl and Florida winter warmth in retirement. Gisele and Lear traveled throughout the United States; their most memorable trip was to Alaska and more recently a journey to Ohio to spend time with Lear’s brother Art and his wife Mary.
In addition to her loving husband Lear, Gisele is survived by her two children who consider themselves truly blessed to have her as their mother, Michelle and her husband Dean Kresge, James Lewis and his partner Stacy Blatt, along with her beloved step-children Vickie and her husband Dwight Mull, Todd Smith and his wife Karla. She is also survived by Hannah Lewis and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Gisele was a joy and role model to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. Her grandchildren and spouses are Laurren (John Gawronski), Joshua Kresge (Lindsay), Justin Kresge (Danielle), Allyssa Stark (Shiloh Bowser), Megan Lewis, Kilene (Alex Knittner), Candice (Jake Townsend), Chase Morris (Savannah) and Alyssa Bailor. Her adored great-grandchildren are Sienna, Addysyn, Nolan, Lucas, Joseph, Maislyn, Alden, Laylanya, Kodakyan, Oliver, Emzley, and Rhyker.
She was sadly preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Foust.
Gisele will be remembered for her kindness, her warmth, and her devotion to her family, especially to Kathleen Smith and Aunt Eleanor Weiser. She shared her love with many she considered extended family, including Mr. and Mrs. Bingaman, Patricia Brosius, and Scot Miller. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Joshua Cavender at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
In Gisele’s memory please continue to live kindly, lend a listening ear, a helping hand, smile at everyone and pray.
Donations in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Gisele’s family would like to thank the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital who graciously cared for her. The nurses and doctors exemplified professionalism, extraordinary skill, and talent. We are most grateful for their compassion during a most difficult and heartbreaking time.