With Thanksgiving only days away, I thought this would be the perfect time for me to reflect with the readers on what I’m thankful for when it comes to our area’s long-standing outdoor heritage.
Those of us living throughout the Susquehanna Valley have been blessed in many ways. For example: We have the mighty Susquehanna with all its beauty and recreational opportunities, numerous ridges and mountains with their rugged beauty, and perhaps best of all, a large percentage of these lands are open for public use. State parks, state forests and state game lands abound in Central Pennsylvania, offering outdoor recreation to all wishing to pursue it. Pastimes like boating, kayaking, hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking, backpacking and camping are all possible. If that’s not being blessed, I don’t know what is.
Without a doubt, many of us take such opportunities for granted, never realizing that in many areas little if any public land exists. In those areas, only those with the financial means to can regularly enjoy most outdoor activities. Fortunately, generations of our ancestors saw the importance of public recreation and invested their time and tax dollars into making sure that those of us who wished to would have the opportunity to enjoy all of the joys that the woods and waters of Pennsylvania have to offer. Truly, we owe a great debt to those forerunners of the conservation effort.
What else am I grateful for? My many mentors who throughout my life taught me the value of the outdoors and nature. Without those patient and giving men and women, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. As a grown man, I can appreciate just how much sacrifice those folks made just to make sure some kid had the chance to tag along, asking questions and no doubt, sometimes getting in the way and being a nuisance. Even so, those folks were more than willing to share their love for the outdoors with me and others of my generation.
What can we do to honor those early conservationists and our past mentors? That’s simple. Keep their desire and interests alive by now stepping up and doing our part to pass the torch, so to speak, to the next generation.
How so, you ask? Donate your time or money to a conservation-minded organization. If you’re a landowner, treat the property with care, thinking about tomorrow. Most importantly, spend time with someone younger than you interested in the outdoors. How did you learn about nature? My guess is you asked someone. Encourage questions and do your best to answer them. If you don’t know the answers, maybe you can discover them together. Many of my fondest memories were developed due to my father’s love for the outdoors. We should consider it an honor more than an obligation to pass on our passions to today’s youth.
Let’s face it, today fewer and fewer kids are getting outside and learning about nature. If they wish to know something, they Google it. Wouldn’t it be better for them to discover the world first-hand? Isn’t the best way to learn anything to do so through first-hand experience?
Need one more thing to be thankful for? Be thankful that you have the opportunity to share your knowledge with a youngster. What better gift could there be than knowing you did something to help another grow into the man or woman they will eventually become?
Thanks again for taking the time to read this column and here’s wishing you and yours a festive and memorable Thanksgiving holiday.