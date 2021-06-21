Gladys A. (Heimbach) Guffey, 88, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. For a full obituary and online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
