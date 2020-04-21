Gladys A. Oldt, 100, Beaver Springs

Gladys A. Oldt, 100, of Route 235, Beaver Springs, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 17, 1919, in Spring Township, a daughter of the late Russell T. and Alice M. (Snook) Snook. In 1942 she married John W. Oldt who preceded her in death in 1990.
Gladys attended McClure area schools.
She was previously employed at Saylor’s Shirt Factory and also the Beavertown Silk Mill.
Gladys attended the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Donald E. and Judy F. Oldt; two grandchildren, Julie Osgood and husband Michael and Jason Oldt and wife Heidy; great-grandchildren, Mariah Osgood, Amanda Osgood, Cassie Oldt, Andrew Oldt and Lorna Oldt.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Shirley Oldt in 1966; three brothers, Max, Eugene and Robert Snook; and one sister, Irene Heimbach.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Gladys will be buried in the Troxelville Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.