Gladys E. Fawcett, 94, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Birch Run, Michigan, a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Sproul) Cooper. On April 13, 1946, she married Harold Fawcett who preceded her in death March 14, 1991. Together they celebrated nearly 45 years of marriage. On Oct. 14, 2000, Gladys married her second husband, Arthur Fawcett, who preceded her in death July 17, 2010. Together they celebrated nearly 10 years of marriage.
Gladys and her husband, Harold, opened Jeraco Enterprises in 1974. She helped run the business until she retired in 1990.
She attended Saint Paul’s UCC, Milton.
Gladys enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling, especially taking trips to the casino. She also enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years.
Most importantly, she cherished spending time with her family. Gladys never missed an opportunity to cook for her family and never missed a family reunion. She was so loved and loved everyone. Gladys will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed life and loved to laugh.
She is survived by three children, Diane (Richard) Bettleyon, Larry (Julie) Fawcett and Gary (Nancy) Fawcett; one brother, Duane Cooper; two sisters, Wanda (Clinton) Peters and Beverly (Chris) Morris; 12 grandchildren, Gregory (Dawn) Fawcett, Tammy (Rory) Snavely, Jeff (Mandy) Stover, Jennifer (Chris) Arnold, Chad Bettleyon, Terri (Chad) Cromwell, Heather (Aaron) Clewell, Brandi (Jesse) Sims, Chris (Melissa) Fawcett, Kyle Fawcett, Sara (Nolan) Fawcett and Rachael Fawcett; 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Jerry Fawcett; a daughter, Judy Stover; two brothers, Don and Bob Cooper; and two sisters, Doris Nichols and Vivian Verran.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Saint Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating.
Burial will be held at 2 p.m. in the Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
The family suggests that contributions in Gladys’s name be made to either Saint Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St. Milton, PA 17847 or to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com