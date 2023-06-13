Gladys E. McCloud, 101, of 67 N. Eighth St., Sunbury, died Thursday morning June 8, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Feb. 8, 1922, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Claude and Lottie Miller.
Mrs. McCloud attended Sunbury High School.
She was employed as a dry cleaner in New Orleans, La., during World War II, also at the Sunbury Silk Mill, Beck and Beck Laundry in Sunbury and retired from the Mary Macintosh Laundry in Sunbury.
She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and reading her many cookbooks.
Surviving are two sons, Jerry McCloud and his wife Vicki, and David McCloud Jr.; one grandson, Jeffrey McCloud and his wife Shirley; and two great-granddaughters, Maryalice and Emily McCloud.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, David T. McCloud Sr.; a grandson, Jerry McCloud Jr.; two brothers, Edwin Miller and John Miller; and one sister, Isabel Lawrence.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.