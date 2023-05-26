Gladys E. Swartzlander, 83, of rural Winfield, passed away on Thursday, May 25, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Born May 23, 1940, in Flint Valley, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Norman D. And Nora (Gearhart) Straub.
She was married to Earl C. Swartzlander who preceded her in death in 1989.
Gladys graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1958 and she retired from Pennsylvania House in Lewisburg after many years of service.
She was a member of St. Paul’s (Erdley’s) Lutheran Church, Middleburg, and had been a member of the lady’s guild for many years.
She enjoyed volunteering at the senior center in Penns Creek and for a long time helped in the preparation for the Wood-Mode picnic.
She enjoyed working outside and especially on the farm.
Gladys took great pleasure in watching the horses on the hill near her home but her greatest joy came from her grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law Ginger A. (Scott) Beaver, of Winfield; two sons and daughters-in-law, Earl C. II and Diann Swartzlander, of Winfield, and Scott A. (Melissa) Swartzlander, Middleburg; six grandchildren, Cara Wagner, Kyle. Autumn and Alicia Swartzlander and Emily and Erin Beaver; and two great-grandchildren, Colt Wagner and Hayven Swartzlander; three brothers, Paul, Norman and Elwood Straub, all of Winfield.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Raelynn Swartzlander; a brother, William Straub; and a sister Margaret Jarrett.
Services will be private with Vicar Amy Shuck officiating. Burial will be in Shreiners Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements V.L. Seebold Funeral Home 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.