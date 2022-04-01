Gladys F. Brought, 85, of Middleburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Mazeppa, a daughter of the late Oren C. and Sallie S. (Shilling) Zechman. On Dec. 28, 1958, she married William R. "Bill" Brought who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2003.
Gladys was a faithful member of the Beavertown God's Missionary Church where she had served as Sunday school treasurer for many years.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, sewing, tending to her flower garden, and taking rides in the country. Her greatest joy was her family and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons and four daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Donna Brought of Lewisburg, Rodney and Pamela Brought, Timothy and Renae Brought, and Becky Brought, all of Middleburg; nine grandchildren, Michael Brought, Jessica and Jonas Dieter, Justin and Kym Brought, Garrett and Danielle Brought, Spencer Brought, Jeremy Brought, Tyler Brought, Talisha Brought, and Zeb Brought; 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, four sisters, Margretta Gessner of Middleburg, Anna Kitner of Mount Pleasant Mills, Betty Rothermel of Sunbury, and Mary Schaffner of Dalmatia; and one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Helen Zechman of Middleburg.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kirby Brought; grandson, Joshua Brought; great-grandson, Declan Brought; brothers, Gilbert Zechman and his wife Mabel, Russell Zechman, Elwood Zechman and his wife Ethel, Richard Zechman and his wife Shirley, Carl Zechman and his wife Mary; sisters, Frances Walter and her husband Erman, Ruth Walter and her husband Carson; and two brothers-in-law, David Kitner and Neil Schaffner.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Beavertown God's Missionary Church, followed by the funeral at 3 with the Rev. James Plank, Rev. Solomon Shaffer and Rev. Matt Maloyed officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is accepting flowers but contributions to honor Gladys's memory may be made to the Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.