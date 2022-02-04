Gladys H. Mummey, 89, Selinsgrove

Gladys H. Mummey, 89, of Selinsgrove passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1932, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late Harry and Florence (Walt) Ferster. On June 10, 1950 she married the love of her life, Glenn Mummey, in St John’s Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, Md. They remained married for 69 years until Glenn’s passing in July of 2019.
Her life had many jobs from Champs Factory to Newberry’s to the most important working side by side with Glenn during their farming years. They decided to leave farming in 1969 and Gladys soon became a recreational aide at the Selinsgrove Center until retirement in the early 1990s. In addition to working outside the home, she was a dedicated, caring mom and role model.
Her retirement years were filled by traveling through the U.S. as well as visits to several countries. Cruising was a favorite, as were her many trips to the beach. She spent a lot of time at the beach especially over the past 2 1/2 years. She enjoyed making large family meals and when she did, the table was overfilled with dishes of food. She was known for many dishes, but her pies, cookies, and homemade ice cream couldn’t be beat. She had a deep passion for making quilts for family and friends starting long before retirement. She also spent countless hours doing machine embroidery, and as hobby time permitted, she loved doing needle punch work and word finds. Gladys is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Glen) Wentzel, Sandra Fischer, and Glenn (Lynn) Mummey Jr.; six grandchildren, Chris and Nick Wentzel, Jason and Garrett Turner, Glenn Mummey III and Marie Nichols, and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was predeceased by her sister, Martha Hedricks; brother William Ferster and son-in-law Larry Fischer.
The service will be private and at the conveniencee of the family.
Flowers are being provided by the family and donations in her memory may be made to the Sound System Fund at United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, Pa. 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.